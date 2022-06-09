The police in Lagos have dismissed claims that some criminal elements have camped in the Badagry area of Lagos State, preparing to attack the residents.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, the police said the viral voice note on WhatsApp claimed that some Fulanis had camped in the Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Agemowo, Badagry, in readiness to attack and cause chaos.

The police said the viral message is false and designed to cause unnecessary panic in the state.

Mr Hundeyin said security operatives have been drafted to the estate and its environs.

“It is worthy of note that there is a Police Divison close to the estate – Morogbo Divison. There is also a Police Post next to the estate – Mowo Outpost. Police presence and intelligence gathering in the area is top notch,” the statement.

“In a bid to be double sure that the claims are false, the Divisonal Police Officer of Morogbo visited the estate again today, inspected the entire facility and had an exhaustive session with the facility manager.

“The outcome of the operational visit lends credence to the futility of the voice-note.”

