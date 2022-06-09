Former Nigeria national football team captain, Segun Odegbami, has officially launched a new radio station in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Odegbami’s Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM is located in the Panseke area of the Abeokuta metropolis.

The football legend, who is not new to the media space, described the new radio station as a product of hard work, patriotism, and commitment.

According to the AFCON 1980 winner, the new Eagles 7 Sports Radio will among other things promote Afrocentrism, reflecting the dream and expectations of all Africans and people of African descent all over the world

He said: “Primarily on Eagles 7 Sports radio, we shall be exploring the global world of sports through the coverage of some of the world’s biggest sports events.

“The brand of the station is coined after Nigeria’s biggest brand; the Super Eagles and personally, my number as a member and captain of the national team of Nigeria was seven, hence mathematical seven.”

“Therefore, Eagles 7 sports radio is a true Nigeria brand; the product of hard work, perseverance, commitment, passion, discipline, dedication, success, and being truly African.”

“It will produce and promote Black and African music, art, culture, leisure, business and other interests not exclusively but in a friendly corroboration with the rest of the world.”

Odegbami, who hitherto has been a columnist in several national dailies as well as a TV presenter and producer, called for support in his new adventure into radio broadcasting

“As we embark on this exciting journey today, I ask for the support of everyone fans, family, friends, followers, youths, corporate sponsors, products service providers, and the public.

“Together, we can make this one become a brand of pride for us all,” the one-time Ogun state governorship candidate declared.

Brila FM in Lagos and Prime Sports Radio, Enugu, were Nigeria’s only all-sports radio stations before now.

