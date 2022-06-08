The absence of a judge, Obiora Egwuatu, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, stalled the commencement of trial in a suit filed by a former senator, Grace Bent against Precious Chikwendu.

Ms Chikwendu, who is an estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, was arraigned by the Nigeria Police on charges of defamation of character and cyber-stalking in March.

The case could not go on as Mr Egwatu was said to be attending a three-day judges’ seminar holding at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja.

But the defendant was in court for Wednesday’s proceedings.

The case was adjourned until October 6 for the commencement of the trial.

Background

Ms Chikwendu pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned on March 10.

Following her not guilty plea, the prosecuting lawyer, Victor Okoye, asked the court for a date to commence trial.

Also, Mr Okoye urged the court to remand the defendant pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

But Ms Chikwendu’s lawyer, Alex Ejesieme, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), opposed the prosecution’s request to remand his client.

The judge, who granted bail to Ms Chikwendu in the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted her by the police, fixed Wednesday for the commencement of the trial.

Ms Chikwendu, an ex-beauty queen, has been having a running battle with her former husband, Mr Fani-Kayode, over the custody of their four sons.

But recently, the duo seemed to have settled their dispute as Ms Chikwendu was granted access to her children.

Ms Chikwendu, her sister, Prisca, alongside Emmanuel Anakan, and Osakwe Azubuike, face criminal charges before the courts in Abuja.

However, they pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

