A lawyer, Shuaibu Labaran, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election appeal committee for Nasarawa-West Senatorial District to declare him the winner of its primary held on June 4.

Mr Labaran, in a petition dated June 6, and addressed to the chairman of the appeal committee, alleged that the delegate lists from Nasarawa and Keffi Local Government Areas were doctored.

But the APC declared Shehu Tukur the winner of the primary election after he polled a total of 179 votes to beat Mr Labaran who scored 114.

In his complaint about the outcome of the primary election, Mr Labara detailed the various “infractions” that trailed the exercise and copied the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I… hereby write to complain about several infractions and discrepancies in the delegates list of Nasarawa and Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa West Senatorial District APC Primary Election held on the 4th day of June 2022,” Mr Labaran began.

He said upon commencement of the poll, two delegate lists “surfaced while the people bearing the names on the said exhibit (lists) were on the ground apparently arranged to favour my opponent ARC. SHEHU AHMED TUKUR.”

The petitioner said the delegate lists suspected to be fake were used to conduct the APC primary election for Nasarawa West Senatorial District after “ignoring my protest and strong resistance having been assured of seeing the lists before the exercise and neither I nor my agent was given a copy of the said lists.”

He alleged that the lists were signed by the same person and on the same date, which he said confirmed his suspicion about the integrity of the primary election.

Mr Labaran said the lists “were hurriedly prepared and backdated to contain the names of persons who are bent to favour my opponent ARC. SHEHU AHMED TUKUR and the list of 75 persons from Nasarawa LGA marked as EXHIBIT A1 together with the list of 50 persons from Keffi LGA as contained in EXHIBIT B1 have actually voted for ARC. SHEHU TUKUR during the primary election without any regard for the due process of the law, party constitution and guidelines for the conduct of APC Primary Election 2022.”

Challenging the credibility of the exercise, the petitioner said the APC guidelines and constitution only permit “one delegates list which emanated from a valid congress that can be legitimately used for the conduct of the party primary elections.”

Prayers

To address his concerns, Mr Labaran urged the appeal committee to declare that “both the two (2) separate purported delegates list for Nasarawa and Keffi Local Government been a product of illegality is null and void.

“A declaration that the Seventy-Five (75) person’s votes for EXHIBIT A1 and the 50 votes for EXHIBIT B1 for Nasarawa and keffi Local Government Area respectively and who voted for ARCH. SHEHU TUKUR be declared null and void.

“A declaration that the said Purported Seventy-Five delegate’s votes from Nasarawa LGA and 50 delegates vote from Keffi LGA is to be expunged from the number of votes cast for ARCH. SHEHU TUKUR having been a product of a process not known by the extant rules, guidelines and laws governing the process of nominating delegates for the exercise under reference.

He sought a “declaration that I am the winner of the primary election for the selection of the Senatorial candidate for Nasarawa West Senatorial District held on the 4th day of June 2022 having satisfied the requirement of the law and polled the highest number of valid votes cast in the election,” the petition read in part.

