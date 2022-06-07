Delegates from Lagos State are shortchanged when compared to the number of delegates from other states, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has said.

He made this comment during an interview with Channels Television, at Eagle Square, Abuja – the venue of APC’s national convention.

Mr Sanwo-Olu was talking about preparations made for the party’s presidential primary as well as the expectations of members of the party.

While he commended the party’s Convention Planning Committee for the hard work done, he hoped that the event will be fair, credible and transparent.

When asked which aspirant the Lagos State delegates will vote for, Mr Sanwo-olu said “it is up to them (the delegates).

He further said delegates from his state are shortchanged.

“We feel we are shortchanged. Kano, for example, has 132 delegates while Lagos State has only 60 delegates. But we have to play by the books,” he said.

Although Lagos State has fewer delegates, it is not the state with the least.

PREMIUM TIMES reported. a breakdown of the expected number of delegates per state.

Speaking on party members who are calling for a consensus candidate from the South-east, Mr Sanwo-Olu said “anything is possible” and that they “are still consulting.”

“We are not giving anything to chance. It has been meetings upon meetings. It is done for the sake of peace, equity and fairness. Consultations are still ongoing. It is not yet over. It’s not over until the voting is done.

“Anyone can come up to make an announcement…”

The APC special national convention is underway.

There are, however, controversies regarding choosing a consensus candidate. While the APC governors insist the candidate should be chosen from the South, the party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, announced Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the consensus candidate.

Earlier, the governors nominated five aspirants from the South. They are vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, Dave Umahi and Kayode Fayemi.

