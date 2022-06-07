As the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates prepare to vote for the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Nigerians have called for a rancour-free process.

Some Abuja residents made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, on the sideline of the APC Special Convention holding in the city.

The residents urged APC to ensure that a credible presidential candidate that would fly its flag in 2023 emerged.

They demanded an election that would not be a subject of litigation to move the country forward and stabilised the polity.

A resident, Tony Okosun, said it was imperative that the party had a rancour-free primary that would usher in a smooth transition.

Mr Okosun added that most Nigerians were looking up to the ruling party to produce a candidate that would be acceptable to most Nigerians.

He urged the delegates to, in good conscience, truly represent the interest of their people by choosing a more acceptable candidate, adding that they should note that they were holding their vote in trust for the people.

‘Money should not be a determinant’

Kemi Oni, a civil servant, also called on the delegates to ensure that money did not determine the outcome of the primaries.

She stressed that any attempt to place money above competence and acceptability would not augur well for the party.

Mrs Oni said Nigerians would hold the delegates responsible should they elect a presidential candidate that did not appeal to the people, adding that such a candidate would be voted out in the general election.

She said it was high time Nigeria and Nigerians got the best from political parties, adding that the era where money played a major factor in determining who won an election should be gone.

‘South-east or pan-Nigeria candidate’

Chukwu Samuel, a spare part dealer, urged the leadership of the party to consider electing a worthy and credible Igbo leader as the candidate of the APC who would assuage the feelings of the people.

He, however, said that in the event that an aspirant from the South-east could not get it, a candidate with a pan Nigerian outlook and more acceptable across the board should be considered as the presidential candidate.

Also speaking, Fatima Usman, a student, urged APC to produce a candidate that would have the welfare of students at heart and show concern about their plights.

She added that a situation, where institutions of higher learning would be closed down because of strikes and leaders would not bulge should be over.

Others that spoke also agreed that the party needed to ensure that Nigeria got it right by electing a credible candidate that could compete favourably with other opposition parties in the general elections. (NAN)

