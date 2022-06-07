Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has warned the national leader of the APC and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, to be careful of the “cabal” in his party if he hopes to stay alive.

Mr Fayose, who failed to secure one vote as a PDP presidential aspirant, said Mr Tinubu’s outburst in Abeokuta, last week, was an indication he saw the political danger ahead of him.

“I equally read the reactions of your political allies both in the north and in the south. The reactions gave me great cause of concern for you and your life. Again, I see danger!”

While addressing his party’s delegates in Abeokuta, last week, Mr Tinubu boasted that he was instrumental in President Muhammadu Buhari occupying Aso Rock.

He, however, later issued a statement saying his comments were grossly misrepresented.

Mr Fayose said as “one of the leading lights of the Yoruba nation,” Mr Tinubu is in danger of going the way of renowned leaders like Obafemi Awolowo and M.K.O Abiola.

“As a knowledgeable student of history whom you are; our great late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and the celebrated winner of the June 12, 1993, general election, Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, were led to Golgotha by self-acclaimed ‘champions of democracy.’ I am sure the same people may advise you to ignore my advice.

“Going by the handwritings that are now clearly on the wall, if I may comment sir, I see you as one that may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in your party. They are equally preparing for your actions and reactions and are fully set to contain same as they did to both Awolowo and Abiola.

“Unfortunately, your kingdom has been badly balkanised if what happened in Abeokuta is anything to go by.”

Mr Fayose advised Mr Tinubu to listen to the Book of Proverbs chapter 22 verse 3: “Sensible people will see trouble coming and avoid it but unthinking people will work (sic) into it.”

