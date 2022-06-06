The gruesome attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo LGA of Ondo State by gunmen on Sunday has stirred up Nigerian celebrities to lament the insecurity in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that it is believed that over 70 persons were killed and injured in the attack.

According to a statement by the Ondo State Police Command on Sunday, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, the attack was initiated by the gunmen at about 11:30 a.m., while the church service was ongoing.

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo said the church was attacked during the celebration of Pentecost.

However, the diocese also clarified that no priest was kidnapped in the incident.

Nigerian celebrities like Mr Macaroni, Davido, and Toyin Abraham, have all reacted to the sad incident.

Don Jazzy

Nigerian music producer Michael Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, described the incident as a crime against humanity which should never be tolerated in a civil society.

My heart goes out to the relatives and friends of victims of the gruesome killings in Owo, Ondo state today. This is a crime against humanity which shouldn't be tolerated in any civil society. To paraphrase Senator Adeyeye's words in the red chamber a few years ago: — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN. 🐘 (@DONJAZZY) June 5, 2022

“My heart goes out to the relatives and friends of victims of the gruesome killings in Owo, Ondo state today. This is a crime against humanity which shouldn’t be tolerated in any civil society.”

According to the Mavis record boss, a strong political will would be needed to nip these crimes in the bud so the sanctity of lives and properties can be preserved hereafter.

Don Jazzy also advocated a state police system, saying: “I also think the issue of state police should be back amongst talking points as the general elections approach. Despite the political ramifications of this, as noted by critics, I think the safety of the Nigerian people should be given the utmost priority. Let’s all work together for a safe Nigeria for all.”

Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, best known as Davido, also reacted to the sad news by calling on fans to pray for Nigeria.

“Jesus takes control …. Pray for Nigeria Rip to all the lost souls #Prayforondo.”

Jesus take control …. Pray for Nigeria Rip to all the lost souls 💔 #Prayforondo — Davido (@davido) June 5, 2022

Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Debo Adedayo, while reacting to the Sunday killings on his Twitter handle, described the incident as ‘madness.’

He wrote: “Just reading that St Francis Church in Ondo State has been attacked!! Multiple People have been killed!!! I’m not even sure of the numbers.. saw a part of the video, and I couldn’t even watch till the end!!! Is there no longer value for human life in Nigeria ??? Goodness!!! ”

Just reading that St Francis Church in Ondo State has been attacked!! Multiple People have been killed!!! I’m not even sure of the numbers.. saw a part of the video and I couldn’t even watch till the end!!! Is there no longer value for human life in Nigeria ??? Goodness!!! 😭💔 — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 5, 2022

According to the actor, there is no justification for this ‘madness.’

Mr Macaroni said that nobody is safe in the country.

How can you just kill people like this ??? How???? Like their lives mean nothing!! What should happen to their families?? Their loved ones, friends, colleagues?? What has happened to the right of every citizen to life?

There is no justification for this madness!!!! — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 5, 2022

“Nigerians are getting killed, and the so-called Leaders are doing absolutely nothing about it!!! What’s the solution to this madness??? Because we don’t know who is next tomorrow!!! Nobody is safe!!!! Nobody!!”

Nigerians are getting killed and the so called Leaders are doing absolutely nothing about it!!! What’s the solution to this madness??? Because we don’t know who is next tomorrow!!! Nobody is safe!!!! Nobody!! — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 5, 2022

“Our Leaders are heartless!!! So heartless!!! These people are playing games with the lives of Nigerians!! Stop sacrificing the lives of Nigerians!!! Stop!!! Enough is Enough!!! Wtf!!!” he wrote.

Our Leaders are heartless!!! So heartless!!! These people are playing games with the lives of Nigerians!! Stop sacrificing the lives of Nigerians!!! Stop!!! Enough is Enough!!! Wtf!!! — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 5, 2022

Toyin Abraham

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham mourned the deceased and simply shared a photo of a black photo to signify a black Sunday.

She said: “My heart goes out to the people of Owo, Ondo state and everyone affected in this tragic incident. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God give their loved ones the strength to carry on at this sorrowful time. My heart is broken.”

BLACK SUNDAY!!!! My heart goes out to the people of Owo, Ondo state and everyone affected in this tragic incident. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the strength to carry on at this very sad times. My heart is broken. 💔💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾😭 — TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI (@toyin_abraham1) June 5, 2022

Kate Henshaw

Another Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw also lamented the state of the country’s security. She wrote:

“EVERY DAY…… PRAY FOR NIGERIA…BUT THEY WERE PRAYING ….” https://t.co/0sQZadRUuGhttps://twitter.com/HenshawKate/status/1533708628439482368?t=Zn4pp7uw-2JRJM1JFQi2lg&s=19q

Falz

Nigerian singer, Falz, also lamented showing different emotions, which were mostly anger and absolute frustration.

” Sick to my stomach Such a mess this place has become.”

So many different emotions, but mostly anger and absolute frustration.

Sick to my stomach 💔 — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Wizkid shared a black photo with a heartbroken emoji and a Nigerian flag.

