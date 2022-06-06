The police in Anambra State have killed some suspected kidnappers in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened on Sunday when operatives foiled a kidnap attempt on a yet-to-be-identified resident at Oko roundabout in the area, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A resident of the area, Oluchukwu Victor, told PREMIUM TIMES that the hoodlums have been terrorising the area.

“Some soldiers and police people caught some kidnappers. I was coming back from Ekwulobia when the thing happened,” he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

He said police operatives were drafted to the area following information that a resident was abducted by the hoodlums.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said some of the kidnappers were killed, but did not give the exact figure.

“Following information gathered of an abduction that took place (on) June 5, 2022, along Oko and Ekwulobia, the police embarked on a rescue operation which resulted in neutralising some of the armed hoodlums,” Mr Ikenga said.

ALSO READ: Two passengers burnt to death in Anambra road accident

The police spokesperson said some operational vehicles belonging to the suspects were recovered by the operatives.

“The operation is ongoing now. I will get back to you with full details as soon as I can please,” he added.

A video clip of the incident is being circulated on some WhatsApp groups.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a lifeless body of one of the kidnappers was seen in a pool of his blood, while a vehicle, believed to have been used by the kidnappers, was parked in the area with its doors wide open.

Some voices, believed to be those of the police operatives, were heard from the background raining curses on the corpse and making scornful remarks on the charms found on the corpse.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023