The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, on Sunday, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Olaniyan, an Oke-Ogun-born technocrat cum politician, announced his defection while speaking with journalists in his private office at the Ojoo area of Ibadan.

He, however, said the defection does not affect his position as the deputy governor of the state, saying he had not resigned.

The deputy governor added that he took the decision after consultations with his supporters from across the state.

Mr Olaniyan, who described politics as free entry and free exit, added that all his political supporters prevailed on him to join the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new development has doused tension and rumours over the sour relationship between the deputy governor and his boss, Seyi Makinde.

APC reception

Teslim Folarin, the governorship candidate of the APC in Oyo State, received Mr Olaniyan, into the party.

In a statement in Ibadan, personally signed by Mr Folarin, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, he described Mr Olaniyan’s defection as a welcome development and a big catch for the APC.

He said Mr Olaniyan’s defection was “a reflection of the arrogant and non-accommodating nature” of the PDP leaders in the state.

ALSO READ: Teslim Folarin emerges Oyo APC governorship candidate

“The state APC family is very excited that the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji AbdulRauf Olaniyan, has joined us with thousands of his supporters across the 351 Wards.

“Olaniyan is one of the few technocrat-turned-politician I admire and respect.

“With Olaniyan and other well-meaning stakeholders in Oyo State politics, we shall rescue the state from the PDP in 2023.

“Oyo PDP is unfortunate for losing a great asset. There is no denying the fact that Olaniyan is a cool-headed man, highly cerebral, and undoubtedly the most experienced deputy governor in the history of Nigeria,” Mr Folarin said.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023