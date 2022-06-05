The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has condemned the mob attack on citizen Ahmad Usman which culminated in his death on June 4.

Mr Bello, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja by his spokesperson, Anthony Ogunleye, reiterated that no one had the right to take the laws into their hands, no matter the circumstances or perceived level of provocation.

He said the FCT Administration would not tolerate any form of mob attacks on any residents of the territory or the breakdown of law and order.

The minister called on the security agencies to ensure that all those who participated in this heinous act were apprehended and prosecuted.

He reminded residents that FCT was founded on the premises of national unity, peace and love for country and fellow countrymen.

According to him, the action of the mob at Lugbe negates all of these principles and will not be tolerated.

The minister assured residents of their safety at all times and urged them to go about their lawful affairs without fear of molestation.

He also called for their cooperation in securing their communities by reporting to the security agencies whenever suspicious persons or actions were identified.

(NAN)

