President Muhammadu Buhari has described the gas explosion at a liquefied gas retail outlet in Kano on Friday as “extremely horrific,” saying he is distressed by the accident, the second in the city in a month.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a gas explosion at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop has burnt down shops and injured 20 people in the state.

The incident occurred at a busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in the Kano metropolis on Thursday.

The president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president is worried about the 201 residents who were hospitalised after inhaling chemicals from a cylinder dismantled by metal scrappers.

“I am shocked and pained to hear about this tragic incident, so soon after the last gas explosion. Our brave emergency response agencies and medical workers are trying their best to save lives. We are in constant touch with the field workers and the hospitals,” the president was quoted as saying.

Mr Shehu said the president also commended the immediate response of the government of Kano State and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Mr Buhari also thanked hospitals in the state, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross, for their support to the victims.

The president wished all the injured a very quick recovery.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the fire destroyed about three nearby shops, including part of a house attached to the shop.

The latest incident happened less than a month after at least nine people were killed in an explosion in the Sabon Gari area of the state.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023