The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures to control the pandemic exacerbated gender-based violence (GBV) and authorities were ill-prepared to handle the fallout, a conference on gender equality has stated.

The four-day conference, organised by the Centre for Gender and Social Policy Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, was themed ‘Gender Equality and Pandemics: Rethinking National, Regional and International Growth and Development Pathways.’

It was held at the African Centre of Excellence in ICT-Driven Knowledge Park in the university between May 17th and 20th.

According to the organisers, the aim of the conference was to identify new pathways to promote and ensure gender equality while grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were over 50 oral abstract presentations, and five roundtable and symposium sessions.

Highlights

Among the key highlights of the conference include identifying COVID-19 pandemic related gender-based violence as a major public health concern.

“The conference identified that the prevalence of intimate and non-intimate gender-based violence (GBV) is still high and includes but is not limited to rape, assault, harassment, and femicide,” stated a communique issued at the end of the conference.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures to control the pandemic was an exacerbating factor for GBV.”

Conference participants, according to the communique, identified that there is an urgent need to institute intervention that mitigates the socio-cultural and religious ideations, beliefs and attitudes sustaining GBV.

They also highlighted that vulnerabilities were heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized that marginalized groups, including women in their diversity, were worse affected by the pandemic.

“Many faced financial, social and economic insecurities,” the communique read.

“People with disabilities were disproportionately affected by the pandemic and yet, had limited access to health, transportation, and financial support services.

“Access of vulnerable populations of women to government support like the Conditional Cash Transfer programme and the COVID-19 palliatives offered by the government of Nigeria, is poor.

“Conference participants identified the need for communities to be involved in identifying members in need of support services, and for researchers to develop evidence driven inclusive pathways for reaching hard to reach vulnerable populations with palliative measures during health emergencies.”

The participants also identified that inequality in access to services was further entrenched during the pandemic.

“Inequality in access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene, and healthcare were exacerbated during the pandemic.

“The conference identified that women and girls had to handle the increased need to meet the diverse household needs despite the challenges and dangers the pandemic posed.”

“These include ensuring continued access to water, sanitation, child nutrition and security despite the increased risk for the unavailability of these services during the pandemic.

“The poor access to maternal and child health and sexual and reproductive health services may heighten the poor health outcomes of women as an aftermath of the pandemic.”

Recommendations

Some recommendations at the conference include generating evidence on root causes and effective mitigation measures; intervening at the individual, household, community, and societal levels; and disseminating information on prevention and control measures.

Others are collaborating with societal institutions to institute speedy legal measures; training health workers to identify cases and institute prevention measures; and addressing the palliative care needs during country emergency responses.

·

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023