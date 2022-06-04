RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, 5th from right, and other officers rewarded for outstanding performances

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police command in Lagos State has rewarded some of its operatives and teams for outstanding performances and gallantry.

This is contained in a statement posted on the Twitter handle of the command on Saturday.

The RRS rewarded five individuals for outstanding contributions, and 11 teams for gallantry.

It rewarded the officers and teams with cash, plaques, and commendation letters.

The recipients included the team that intercepted a busload of illicit drugs and turned down a N500,000 bribe.

They also included a team that recovered an AK- 47 rifle and pump-action gun, another that recovered robbers’ loot and pistols, and one that recovered three locally-made guns, among others.

The unit said that the awards were designed to encourage hard work, values of modern policing, and being alive to responsibilities.

Presenting the awards, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Olawale Musa, praised all the awardees for contributions toward security in the state.

He urged them to see the awards as tokens of appreciation of their efforts. (NAN)

