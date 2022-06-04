The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has added new rules and regulations to its guidelines ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its 36 new pages guidelines released on Friday, the commission barred election officials from making or receiving calls during collation of results.

The regulation, as also obtained in the 2019 version of the guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that its officials remain focused on their assignments.

To accommodate the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, the 2022 guidelines has expanded from addressing merely 52 points to 106.

While COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, INEC, in its schedule attached to the newly released guidelines, insisted that “each vehicle deployed to convey election staff shall carry only 50 per cent of its normal passenger capacity” as all passengers must wear nose masks.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at the presentation of the guidelines during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting in Abuja, said the commission has officially ended its formal preparations for the forthcoming elections.

“On several occasions, the Commission has assured Nigerians that we are finalising the Regulations and Guidelines for the elections. I am glad to announce that the document is ready and will be presented to Nigerians shortly. The soft copy will be uploaded to our website with the link shared on our social media platforms.

“With the release of the Regulations and Guidelines today, and the publication of the Strategic Plan (SP) 2022-2026 and Election Project Plan 2023 earlier, the Commission has virtually concluded the planning processes for the 2023 General Election nine months ahead of the election. In the next couple of weeks, the training manual will also be presented to Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Yakubu said the commission will now focus on election administration as it prepares for the June 18 Ekiti Governorship Election.

Recounting the INEC preparations toward the success of the Ekiti election, the chairman said he has visited the state and can ascertain that the commission is fully prepared to conduct the election.

He also hopes to return to the state soon to sign the INEC Peace Accord with stakeholders and political parties before the election.

“We will again return to Ekiti State shortly to meet with the stakeholders and for the signing of the Peace Accord by political parties and candidates under the auspices of the National Peace Committee.

“As the Commission is getting ready for the Ekiti State Governorship election, we have also gone far with similar preparations for the Osun State Governorship election holding next month i.e. Saturday 16th July 2022. At the same time, the Commission continues with preparations for the 2023 General Election,” he said.

