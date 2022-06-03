Godswill Akpabio, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised to transform Nigeria to enviable heights if given the party’s ticket and eventually emerged as the president in 2023.

Mr Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, made the promise on Friday while addressing the APC delegates from Oyo State APC in Ibadan.

Mr Akpabio was received by Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) and the state governorship candidate of the party and the state executive members led by the Chairman, Isaac Omodewu.

On Thursday, Mr Folarin told another APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, that all the delegates from the state “belong to him.”

Mr Akpabio said his little effort transformed Akwa-Ibom into an enviable state, adding such was his vision for a greater Nigeria.

The aspirant recounted his achievements as the governor of Akwa-Ibom and Minister of Niger Delta, saying that replication of such in Nigeria would put the country in good stead.

“My little effort in Akwa-Ibom as a governor transformed the state into an enviable state among states in Nigeria. These efforts in Akwa-Ibom cut across all sectors.

“I followed the footprint of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo on education by declaring free education in Akwa-Ibom.

“I spent N100 per term per child in the primary and N300 per term per child in the secondary,” he said.

The former governor, while acknowledging the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration on security, pledged to tackle insecurity if given the mandate.

“I will involve the traditional institution and other relevant stakeholders in achieving this.

“We must give traditional rulers and other stakeholders roles to play in tackling insecurity,” he said.

Mr Akpabio said he would ensure national integration and promotion of moral ethos toward fostering unity, as well as discipline in the country.

According to him, I remain a Nigerian and hope to bequeath Nigeria to my children.

The presidential aspirant urged the delegates to consider integrity, credentials, antecedents, and achievements in picking the party’s presidential candidate.

Aliyu Modibbo, a former minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the choice of who becomes the president of the country was very important.

Mr Modibbo said it was important because “there is the need to enthrone people with electoral value and vast experience like Akpabio”.

He said Mr Akpabio was one of the most experienced of the aspirants, having served as a commissioner, senator, minister, and governor.

In his remarks, Mr Folarin said he had asked Mr Akpabio to visit Oyo State delegates in Ibadan.

“We have 99 delegates, the third-highest in the country, so those who need our votes come here to see us.

“For us, those aspirants who are wooing delegates through newspapers are not serious.

“Among all the aspirants from outside South-West who have visited us, we will support you,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Akpabio was accompanied by former Governor Garba Umar of Taraba; Garba Audu, a retired General; and Sylvester Okonkwo.

(NAN)

