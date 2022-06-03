A Jigawa State High Court sitting in Birnin Kudu has sentenced Ibrahim Abdullahi to life imprisonment for sodomising a six-year-old schoolboy in Dutse, the state’s capital.

The court also sentenced another person, Aliyu Suleiman, to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in Birniwa Local Government Area.

The spokesperson of the state’s Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba-Santali, stated this in a statement on Friday.

Mrs Baba-Santali said Mr Abdullahi, 27, a resident of Garu community in Dutse, committed the crime in February 2021.

The judge, Musa Ubale, on Thursday, found Mr Abdullahi guilty of sodomy punishable under section 284 of the penal code cap.P3 Laws of Jigawa State 2012 (as amended), the statement said.

Mrs Baba-Santali said Mr Abdullahi was found to have lured the little boy (name withheld) on his way to school to his house, and forcefully violated him through anal sex.

Subsequently, the official said while the victim’s teacher was passing by, he saw the victim in an abnormal movement and the suspect was coming out of his room trying to tie his trouser.

Mrs Baba-Santala said the school’s management became suspicious, and upon enquiry, the victim narrated what the defendant (suspect) did to him.

She said the suspect was later arrested and the matter was investigated and was thus charged with the offence of sodomy.

“In his effort to prove the charge, the state counsel Yahaya Abdullahi Esq (Deputy Director Citizens Right) for the prosecution, called four witnesses, tendered two exhibits (statement of the defendant and medical report) and finally closed his case.

“While the defendant testified in his own defence and called two other witnesses who also testified for him then closed his case. Both counsels filed written addresses at the conclusion of the trial.

“The Court while delivering its judgment held that, the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, thereby convicted and sentenced the convict to life imprisonment, the official statement said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, Mrs Baba-Santala said the state’s High Court sitting at Hadejia presided by Ado Yusuf,

on 31st May, sentenced Mr Suleiman to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl (names withheld).

Mr Suleiman, 22, is from Bakin Kasuwa Birniwa Town and was found guilty of the offence of rape punishable under Section 283 of the Penal Code Law of Jigawa State, the statement said.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023