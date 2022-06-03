Obinna Igbokwe, a Nigerian man, on Thursday committed suicide after shooting his wife, Tangela, and grandmother in Texas, USA, reports have said.

According to Independent UK, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, said Mr Igbokwe shot the two women and left home with his three-month-old son, after getting into an argument about custody on Wednesday.

He later dropped the infant off in a hotel where the police found him.

Though the wife is critically injured and hospitalised, her grandmother died from the injury.

When the police was alerted of his presence in the area, the suspect shot himself and died from the injury.

A statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday read, “On June 2, 2022, at about 12:00 am Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Corsicana Police Department and advised they had Mansa Igbokwe in their care.

“According to the Corsicana Police Department, a male dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned.

“Since the male did not return, the Corsicana Police Department was contacted and learned the male left in a white passenger car, which they believed to be Igbokwe.

“Additional alerts were sent out to local Ellis and Navarro County law enforcement agencies alerting them that Igbokwe was in the area.”

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.”

