Sunday Oladapo and Ifemide Omo on Thursday emerged as consensus House of Assembly candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ikorodu state constituencies I and II for the 2023 general elections.

Aisha Disu, chairman, ADC House of Assembly Primary Election Electoral Committee, said that Messrs Oladapo and Omo emerged unopposed as candidates of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primaries were held at the MM International Hotel, Ikorodu.

Mrs Disu declared Mr Oladapo the winner for Ikorodu constituency I and Mr Omo for Ikorodu constituency II after conducting a voice vote to affirm their nominations.

“Having emerged unopposed in the race with the affirmation by the party members here, I Mrs Aisha Disu, the chairman, electoral committee, declare Oladapo and Omo winners of the primaries to be flag bearers of our party in Ikorodu Constituency I and II in the 2023 general elections,” she said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Oladapo commended the party faithful for reposing confidence in him, promising not to let the party down, and promised practical representation.

“I thank this great party for giving me the opportunity to serve as the flag-bearer for the Lagos state house of assembly election for Ikorodu Constituency 1 in 2023 and I will not let this party down,” Mr Oladapo said.

Also, in his acceptance speech, Mr Omo promised to work directly with the grassroots to facilitate a new developmental project that would benefit them and enhance the security in various communities in the constituency.

NAN reports that Mr Omo is an entrepreneur while Mr Oladapo is an Information Technology (IT) expert and a farmer.

The primaries were monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and under the watch of local security agents.

(NAN)

