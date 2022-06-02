The Yoruba World Centre will celebrate the Olubadan of Ibadan, Olalekan Balogun, on June 19, as part of the activities to mark the monarch’s 100 days on the throne.

The Centre said it fixed the date after consultations with leaders in Yorubaland including governors and foremost traditional rulers.

The event will hold at the Centre’s arena, inside the University of Ibadan.

It will be hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and witnessed by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo; and other prominent traditional rulers and Yoruba leaders, according to a statement by the Centre.

The Yoruba World Centre, whose programmes were formally presented to the public by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, aspires to preserve, repackage and represent Yoruba history, language, arts and culture. It aims to use these as tools for Yoruba culture rejuvenation, regional unity, nation building, national cohesiveness and mutual understanding and development.

The Centre occasionally celebrates a world icon of Yoruba extraction by representing one of the history, arts: music, poems, drums, of the Yoruba people to a selected public, especially the young ones and the elite.

This provides opportunity for the young ones, the Centre said, to learn about and understand Yoruba past, to be gingered towards achieving greatest possible heights in life.

It further said it provides opportunity for the elite to develop interest in promoting and supporting such arts as a tool of job creation, industry and empowerment for the younger ones; and researchers as a source of primary data, further research and education on Yoruba history, arts and culture.

