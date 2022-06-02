Six days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its primaries across the country to elect its candidates for next year’s National Assembly election, controversy still trails the election which seeks to elect the representative for Bade/Jakusko federal constituency in Yobe State.

While the incumbent representative, Zakariya Yua Galadima, claims he is the winner of the exercise, other aspirants maintained the elections did not hold.

Some delegates alleged they waited all day at the Gashua Government Lodge, the venue of the primary, but neither INEC officials nor party election officials were at the venue.

The party members, who spoke with our reporter, questioned why elections in other constituencies in the state were held but that of Bade/Jakusko are still being withheld.

They appealed to the state and the national leadership of the party to intervene to avoid any break of law and order.

One of them, Mohammed Saleh, said the senatorial primary for the same zone was conducted on Saturday at the same venue, but the party is silent about the House of Representatives’ primary.

However, a result sheet said to be that of the constituency, showing Mr Galadima as the winner of the election that allegedly never held, is being circulated by the lawmaker.

But the lawmaker claimed the result in circulation is genuine.

“As far as I am concerned, I am the winner of the election. I don’t manufacture results. So what you have seen is the result that has declared me as the winner,” Mr Galadima said.

Another aspirant, Sani Ahmed Kaitafi, said the result was manufactured.

He told his supporters that the election was not held. He said it was undemocratic to deny delegates their job of electing the party’s representative.

Similarly, the supporters of another contestant, Mohammed Manu Girgir, said no election took place in the constituency.

Efforts to speak to the chairman of the party, Muhammad Gadaka, and the party’s secretary, Abubakar Bakabe, in the state were unsuccessful. Both men did not return calls made to their mobile phone numbers and have not replied sms messages sent to them.

When reached for comment, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Yobe State, Abubakar Abatcha Dikwa, said he cannot verify the signature or authenticate the result in circulation until he gets reports from the local government election officers of the two local governments that constitute the constituency.

