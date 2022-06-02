The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Tochukwu Okorie as the “authentic” chairman of the party in Ebonyi State.

Mr Ayu, in a letter to INEC, dated May 31, explained that the request complied with the judgment of an Appeal Court which overturned a contrary decision of a lower court on the matter.

“Please refer to our letter with ref: PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol.11/22-081 in which we informed the commission of the party’s decision to comply with The Federal High Court decision in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1319/2021,” Mr Ayu said.

“We now wish to inform the commission that the Appeal Court has upturned the decision of the lower court in suit no: CA/ABJ/CV/444/2022 and, in total obedience to the appellate court judgment, our recognised state chairman in Ebonyi is Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor,” Mr Ayu stated.

The PDP national chairman urged INEC to accord Mr Okorie the support to perform his constitutional role in the state.

The National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, also signed the letter.

The PDP had also informed the commission of the cancellation of all the congresses held in the state and that a new date would be communicated for the congresses.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a faction of the PDP in Ebonyi State elected Ifeanyichukwu Odii as its governorship candidate for the 2023 general election during a controversial primary held on Sunday.

They held the exercise despite the position of the national leadership of the party, which it had announced earlier.

The national spokesperson of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said in a statement on Sunday that the decision was made after extensive consultations and deliberation by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

But in a counter-statement, shortly after, a factional chairman of the party in the state, Silas Onu, denied that the party’s primaries were cancelled.

Mr Onu accused the PDP spokesperson of issuing the statement without authorisation from the party’s NWC.

Another faction of the party in the state led by Tochukwu Okorie, who has now been recognised by the party as its authentic state chairman, was said to have distanced itself from the exercise citing the cancellation by the national leadership of the party.

Background

The state chapter of the PDP has been enmeshed in a leadership crisis lately. The crisis has frustrated efforts to conduct the three-man delegate election across wards in the state.

The crisis has also split the party into factions resulting in postponement of congresses in various wards and council areas of the state about three times.

The postponements followed different court rulings sacking and reinstating factional leaderships of the party in the state.

Messrs Onu and Okorie have been engaged in a battle over who controls the party in the state, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023