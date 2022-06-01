Argentina romped to a 3-0 victory over Italy on Wednesday night at Wembley as the reigning Copa America champions prevailed over the Euro 2020 kings in stunning fashion.

The Lionel Messi-inspired side with Wednesday’s feat have now won their second international trophy within the space of 12 months with the 2022 Finalissima silverware.

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez scored one and also provided an assist for Angel Di Maria before Paulo Dybala’s final strike sealed a comfortable victory for Argentina over Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium.

Messi showed he is not a spent force as he provided the sumptuous assist for striker Lautaro Martinez two minutes before the half-hour mark.

Martinez in turn provided a suitably classy finish as he fired past Messi’s club teammate at PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Argentina were firmly in cruise control and in first-half stoppage time, they doubled their lead, with Martinez this time turning provider.

The Inter striker provided the assist for Di Maria whose burst of pace took him past Giorgio Chiellini before providing a wonderful dinked finish.

After the break, Argentina continued to assert their authority and it was a matter of time before they scored the third goal. Substitute Dybala added a deserved third late on after a Messi effort on goal was blocked.

Wednesday’s tie at Wembley was eagerly anticipated as it pitched the Champions of Europe against the reigning South American kings.

This was the third edition of the showcase between reigning European and South American Champions, won by France in 1985 and Argentina in 1993.

What was supposed to be a special night for Giorgio Chiellini who was making his 117th and final appearance for Italy was ruined by the disappointing loss.

Chiellini was returning to the Wembley Stadium under a year after lifting the EURO 2020 trophy but unlike the last time when he was all smiles, he cut a different figure this time.

Over 90,000 fans were in the stadium to watch the battle of champions with a vast majority overtly supporting the Seleccion, who are unbeaten in 32 games – three full calendar years.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023