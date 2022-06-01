War-torn Ukraine gave her people something to cheer on Wednesday night as the national football team beat Scotland 3-1 in a rescheduled World Cup qualifier in Glasgow.

All the Ukrainian players came out of the tunnel draped in their nation’s flag as the world willed them on to Qatar after Russia invaded their nation on February 24.

Oleksandr Zinchenko had said in the pre-match press conference, “We need to focus on our game, we need to try and give some good emotions to the Ukrainian people so that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

And that is what they achieved. They have booked a final qualifying date against another English side, Wales, on June 5 in Wales.

Andriy Yarmolenko gave Ukraine the lead with a precise chip in the 33rd minute after a great pass from deep from Ruslan Malinovsky.

John McGinn missed a glorious chance in the 66th minute when with the goal gaping after a fumble from Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan, he headed wide.

Bushchan saved from Che Adams in the 75th minute and McGinn’s follow-up was blocked for a corner.

Another fumble from Bushchan gave Scotland a glimmer of hope in the 79th minute as Callum McGregor’s lob somehow escaped from Bushchan’s grasp and goal-line technology awarded the goal.

McGregor made a great recovery to deny Artem Dovbyk a shot at goal when he was sent clear by Zinchenko in the 81st minute.

Four minutes were added on as the Hampden crowd willed a goal but it was Ukraine that got a scoring chance which Oleksandr Zubkov blasted wide.

Ukraine created another chance and the last was taken by Dovbyk, who was released by another great ball from Zinchenko, and this time he got the better of Craig Gordon.

Now to Wales to clash with the Gareth Bale-led Welsh team.

