An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old farmer, Tobi Owajulu, to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl.
The police charged Mr Owajulu on June 12, 2021, with rape contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. R7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.
Delivering Judgment, the judge, Adeniyi Familoni, held that the prosecution proved the rape against Mr Owajulu beyond a reasonable doubt.
Mr Familoni did not give the convict an option to pay a fine.
ALSO READ: How my dad’s neighbour raped me – Girl
”The convict richly deserves the legal consequence of his misdeed.
‘’Therefore, Owajulu Tobi is hereby sentenced to ten (10) years imprisonment without any option of fine’’ he said.
To prove his case, the prosecutor, Taiwo Ajibulu, called five witnesses and tendered statements of the defendant, medical report, and underwear as exhibits.
The convict spoke through his counsel, Gbenga Abiola, in his own defence, but called no witness.
(NAN)
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know