The Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in next year’s election, Uba Sani, has resolved the lingering squabble between him and Sani Sha’aban, a top political opponent and an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari.

To emerge as the APC governorship candidate of the state, Mr Sani scored 1149 votes to defeat two other aspirants, including Mr Shaaban, who scored 10 votes in the primary last week.

However, Mr Shaaban, rejected the result, saying he was rigged at the poll.

” I reject the result of the primaries because delegates were manipulated. I cannot be muscled out for no reason,” Mr Shaaban said.

However, on Tuesday, Mr Sani visited the home of Mr Shaaban to reconcile with him and also discuss how they can join forces to emerge victorious in next year’s election.

Their main contender is the opponent of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru.

Mr Uba said in a statement that he visited Mr Shaaban to exchange ideas and fashion strategies on how to ensure the success of the APC in the 2023 governorship elections.

” Hon. Sha’aban, a famed political strategist and mobilizer, assured me that he will deploy his political skills and extensive networks to put the APC in an unassailable position in the 2023 elections in Kaduna State.

” The highly respected politician pledged to not only support me in the governorship election but would mobilize massively to ensure we occupy Kashim Ibrahim House in 2023.

” We also agreed to forge a sustainable partnership for the progress and development of Kaduna State. The starting point is the sustenance and consolidation of Governor El-Rufai’s legacy in Kaduna State,” Mr Sani said.

