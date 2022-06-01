An economist and former presidential aspirant, Pat Utomi, has revealed why he stepped down for a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, during the Labour Party (LP) presidential primary on Monday.

Mr Obi defected to the LP after resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also withdrawing from the presidential race under the party.

The former governor consequently joined the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

On Monday, during the party’s presidential primary in Asaba, Delta State, Mr Utomi, who was a major contender for the ticket, stepped down and declared support for Mr Obi.

Two other aspirants also stepped down for the former governor who went ahead to clinch the presidential ticket of the party unopposed.

The economics expert told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that his decision to give up his aspiration in favour of Mr Obi was based on “a variety of factors.”

Mr Utomi, a professor of political economy, said he has been seeking an “alternative and creative” political platform that will challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and opposition PDP to usher in an era of credible leadership in Nigeria.

He disclosed that he has also been in touch with some platforms over a possible alliance to provide a better political alternative to Nigerians.

But the 66-year-old politician said with his efforts in forming the Third Force Movement and rebuilding the Labour Party to displace the two dominant political parties, he decided to step down to show an example of leadership.

“Having gotten that momentum going, somebody asked me, ‘you just woke up one morning and then gave it to somebody who just came from somewhere?’ I said no. You got to put more thought into this.

“First of all, it is going to need a remarkable level of work involving everybody for us to get to where we are hoping we can get to next year. People need to come together and one of the things I teach is that in finding how to overcome certain things, be the first to show an example.

“I thought that if I show an example by saying, ‘look, hey, it is not about me’ that people will learn something from it. So, that disposes me, first and foremost, of wanting to show the possibility with a personal example,” he explained.

The management expert also noted that his stepping down for Mr Obi was in support of the clamour for Nigeria’s president of South-east extraction in 2023.

He added: “Secondly, we have all realised (that) in the politics of Nigeria, that there have been issues of justice, equity, fair play and all of that.

“Because many people think that there are people who are trying to dominate others. In line with this thinking, clearly is the fact that somebody who is Igbo, and of course, ultimately having to deal with certain kinds of issues from the South-east, will be the person that it is more just to probably end up in the presidency.

“Yes, I am Igbo, but Peter Obi is from the South-east and I felt it might get rid of this problem of South-east agitation (for the presidency) if we get somebody like him.”

Mr Utomi hails from Igbo-speaking Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south.

“I have known Peter Obi for a long time. While he was governor, many times when he had big challenges, he would call me and say, ‘senior, what do you think?’ So, I know that he can listen and turn to people for advice.

“So, I felt comfortable, that he being the younger person with more energy, he should go forward, but we will work together,” Mr Utomi added.

The university academic also said many notable politicians across the country are already seeking to defect to the Labour Party since Mr Obi emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023