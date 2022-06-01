The Nigerian Police Force has clarified that the five students of Police Secondary School, Igbo Ora, Oyo State, who were reportedly expelled for alleged involvement in drugs were only suspended.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson, said an investigation found the students culpable of involving in illicit drugs and smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The students were suspended and not expelled for disciplinary offences for which gambling, smoking of weed suspected to be Indian hemp as well as scaling the fence out to do some nonsense outside the school,” said Mr Adejobi.

“They were caught and preliminary investigations were carried out, they made confessional statements and the five of them were suspended. The five of them are SS3 students. That is the case and there is no other version to it.”

Deji Ashiru-Balogun, the father of one of the suspended students, had demanded that the police school management produce his son.

Mr Ashiru-Balogun said since the school told the students to go home last Saturday, he had not seen his son.

The police spokesperson said after the students were suspended last weekend, they were handed over to their guardians and parents.

But Mr Ashiru-Balogun told our correspondent on Tuesday that his son was “handed over to the guardian this morning at the school premises.”

When asked about the child’s whereabouts since Saturday, Mr Ashiru-Balogun said he’d rather not speak about that because of his son’s age.

“I really do not want the boy to be at the centre of the discussion but we must address the issue at hand,” he said.

“When I asked my boy for the account of what happened, he said it was not a case of smoking but a ‘phone business’ between his colleague and one officer in the carpentry department of the school. Why then, should my son be that humiliated and de-kitted?”

