Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, emerged as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo South.

Mr Alli emerged as the winner of the rerun primaries of Oyo South held at Le Chatteau Events Centre in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Alli polled a total of 185 votes to defeat his closest rival Kolapo Kola-Daisi, who polled 145 votes.

The incumbent senator representing Oyo South, Kola Balogun, polled 84 votes, while Abimbola Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance under late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, polled 72 votes.

NAN reports that Mr Alli, a former Chief of Staff to former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, is the current Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland.

(NAN)

