Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, emerged as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo South.
Mr Alli emerged as the winner of the rerun primaries of Oyo South held at Le Chatteau Events Centre in Ibadan.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Alli polled a total of 185 votes to defeat his closest rival Kolapo Kola-Daisi, who polled 145 votes.
READ ALSO: 2023: How Oyo APC, PDP governorship candidates will emerge
The incumbent senator representing Oyo South, Kola Balogun, polled 84 votes, while Abimbola Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance under late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, polled 72 votes.
NAN reports that Mr Alli, a former Chief of Staff to former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, is the current Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland.
(NAN)
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know