An unidentified driver has hit and killed a 200-level Law student of the Lagos State University (LASU) along the LASU-Igando Road.
The victim, Oyindamola Togbola, was found on Tuesday morning.
Badmus Uthmus, the outgoing president of the Students’ Union, told this newspaper that he learnt that the incident happened on Tuesday.
Mr Uthman said that an ambulance has picked up the deceased’s corpse and taken her to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).
“She is dead. From my end, I have not been able to inform her parents. I have not been able to get the contact of her parents, if not I would have informed them,” he said.
Tajudeen Olumoko, the institution’s Dean of Students’ Affairs (DSA), said the deceased’s family has been informed.
“We have informed the family, they were even at the mortuary with us where we went to drop her body,” he said.
“It was a hit and run case. The lady was hit by an oncoming vehicle. It happened at night (Monday). She was coming from her friend’s place.”
Contacted, the police spokesman for the state command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.
He said police were yet to make any arrest as no witness has come to report the matter.
