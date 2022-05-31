Robbers, armed with machetes, attacked Juliana Solomon, a 100-level student of Banking and Finance of the Lagos State University (LASU) on her way to school, PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Tuesday.

The attackers struck the student on the head.

The incident happened on Monday, Badmus Uthman, an outgoing president of the Students’ Union told this newspaper.

The victim has been taken to the Federal Railway Hospital, Oyingbo.

This newspaper gathered that the victim was attacked at Igbo-Elerin by the robbers on her way to write her exams.

The robbers also stole her valuables and money.

The victim’s father, Olamilekan Solomon, said he was shocked when he received the news.

“She was robbed by robbers on her way to school. She is receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

“Students from the university visited and assisted us with her medical bills. We have visited her lecturers to inform them about her condition so she won’t fail her examinations.”

The spokesperson for Lagos State University, Adekoya Martins, said he does not have any information on the matter yet.

Phone calls to Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, did not go through.

