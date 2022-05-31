Nigerian music star Davido has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari’s erstwhile new media aide, Bashir Ahmad, who lost out in APC’s primary elections.

Mr Ahmad, who hoped to represent Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu/ Federal Constituency, scored only 16 votes against the 109 votes scored by Abdullahi Gaya, the winner of the primary.

Reacting to Mr Ahmad’s loss, the DMW label owner tweeted, “Karma” was at work. “These-called elections in Osunnoo ….. KARMA A BITCH,” the superstar tweeted.

The so called elections in Osun nko ….. KARMA A BITCH 😂😂 https://t.co/dohIYiM5bQ — Davido (@davido) May 29, 2022

Mr Ahmad has since rejected the result of the primary elections and is demanding that fresh elections be held.

In a statement released by Mr Ahmad, he said he left the premises of the primary elections to ensure security as thugs had invaded the venue.

“As an aspirant, I left the venue of the primary election for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency because of the security of our majority delegates; if you want to compete with the best, thugs shouldn’t be part of any election,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress has held most of its primary elections, except that of the president.

Its significant contenders are; APC chieftain Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, former transport minister Rotimi Amaechi and a couple of others.

Meanwhile, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has emerged as PDP’s presidential candidate. He beat Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and former senate president Bukola Saraki to clinch the ticket.

