The former director general, Nigeria Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, has accused Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of “lavishing N30 billion” state funds on delegates during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary.

Mr Peterside said Governor Wike donated “about N10 billion of public funds in unsolicited charity to states, and about N20 billion pursuing his ill-fated presidential bid”.

The former federal lawmaker said Governor Wike lavished billions of state funds on delegates, while Rivers pensioners were “going to bed hungry, with some not waking up due to frustration”.

Mr Peterside said this on Sunday in his congratulatory message to Atiku Abubakar, who won the PDP presidential primary held on Saturday, with 371 votes.

Mr Peterside described Governor Wike as a “local champion” rejected by the party delegates.

He blamed Mr Wike’s failure to win the primary on lack of “requisite experience” in national politics and urged the governor to “shades off his toga of pride” and submit to Mr Abubakar for tutelage.

Mr Wike, 59, came second in the primary, with 237 votes.

A former president of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki came third with 70 votes, while Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel came fourth with 38 votes.

‘Spurious allegations’

Kelvin Ebiri, the spokesperson for Mr Wike dismissed the allegations as “spurious and baseless.”

Mr Ebiri told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, that no workers in Rivers State is owed salary and challenged our reporter to confirm from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“Mr Peterside is speaking out of bitterness. Governor Wike defeated him in 2015 and he has not recovered from that experience. His governorship ambition has been thwarted twice by his principal,” apparently referring to the All Progressive Congress presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi.

Mr Peterside and Governor Wike both served as commissioner for works and chief of staff respectively when Mr Amaechi was the governor of Rivers State.

