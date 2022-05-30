Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin, has described the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP presidential candidate as a huge success for the party.

Mr Jibrin, a former senator, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja also described it as a good omen for all Nigerians.

Mr Abubakar emerged as the PDP presidential flag bearer at the party’s primary election on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Jibrin said the former vice president’s success had opened a way for all Nigerians as far as the 2023 general elections were concerned.

The BoT chairman recalled how Mr Abubakar had been elected at the PDP presidential primaries in Port-Harcourt in 2019 and how it was sabotaged.

“We must remember Atiku’s outstanding performance as vice-president to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Our party and all our delegates across the 36 states and the FCT must be congratulated for playing good roles,” Mr Jibrin said.

He said the BoT would assist the party and Mr Abubakar to come out with a very acceptable running mate from the Southern part of Nigeria.

“My advice, as the PDP BoT Chairman, the conscience of the party, is that we must come together as one entity.

“We must come out as a party, talking with one voice to make our party the greatest, not only in Nigeria and West Africa but in Africa, with no ethnic, sectional or religious segregation,” he said.

Mr Jibrin also congratulated the David Mark-led Convention Committee for organising the best national convention after the one held in Port Harcourt which was chaired by Governor Okowa of Delta State in 2019.

(NAN)

