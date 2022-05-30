Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has congratulated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on his victory at the party primary.

Mr Emmanuel, in his message of congratulations on Sunday, said the former Nigeria’s vice president “has the capacity to rescue the country from the pangs of insecurity, economic gloom and disunity.”

Mr Abubakar, 75, on Saturday polled 371 votes to emerge winner of the party’s presidential primary.

He defeated his closest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who polled 237 votes.

Governor Emmanuel, who came fourth in the primary with 38 votes, also congratulated other aspirants for their doggedness and maturity before and during the exercise.

“We ran this race like brothers and had agreed from the onset that the challenge before our country, which our party must solve, is the challenge to rescue and to restore our country. We also agreed that the victory of the winner at the Presidential Primaries will be a victory for all.

The governor, who contested the primary against Mr Abubakar, called on Nigerians to support the PDP candidate.

“Today, Mr Abubakar, a former Nigerian Vice President on the platform of our dear party, has won and I trust he has the capacity to rescue our country from the pangs of insecurity, economic gloom and disunity.

“I urge all our party members and Nigerians to rally support for the emergence of Mr Abubakar as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023.”

Mr Abubakar is an astute entrepreneur from Adamawa State, who served as Vice president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was also the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, where he lost to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since joining politics, Mr Abubakar has contested for president of Nigeria five times, without success. This is his sixth entrance in the race.

