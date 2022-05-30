The police in Lagos have deployed officers to different parts of the state to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the enforcement of the ban on commercial motocyclist called Okada.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement on Sunday, that this in response to a social media message.

The message, which has been forwarded many times on WhatsApp, said there is a planned riot by Okada riders on Wednesday.

According to the message, the planned riot is to protest the ban.

Following the mob attack that led to the death of David Imoh, a sound engineer in the Lekki area of the state, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a ban on six local government areas.

The ban is effective June 1.

Deployment

Mr Hundeyin said the police are aware of the panic-laced message.

The police said that there is no “cause of alarm” as “all necessary human, material and operational resources have been deployed across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.”

“A carefully drafted security architecture, resulting from a detailed crime-mapping of the state has been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state.

“In addition, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been placed on red alert towards any eventuality.”

