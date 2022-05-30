Pupils and their parents entertained the spectators with their performances at the second edition of the annual inter-house sports competition of a nursery and primary school – Making Pathway for Bloomers (MPB) Academy.

The school, which is based in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), organised the event at Britarch schools stadium on Saturday, as pupils competed in track race, match past, filling the basket games and ballet dance.

In one of the games that left spectators cheering, blind-folded pupils were asked to fill baskets with tiny balls arranged in front of them by picking the balls one at a time. Participants had to rely on their house masters to dictate the direction of their partners holding the baskets.

“Forward! No! Left! Left again,” house masters on the sidelines screamed, directing the pupils to their partners holding baskets.

One pupil, Ibrahim Hassan, listened, found his partner, and filled in the balls one after another to grab a win for the Blue House. While he handed five balls into the baskets to secure the win, other pupils wandered round the field.

Parents and teachers who had earlier cheered and clapped for the pupils later participated in the track race.

At the end of the game, the blue house emerged overall winner with 251.3 points accumulated from winning the match past, sack race, blind fold and slippers race. For the slippers race, pupils wore adult sized slippers to race.

Yellow house emerged overall second with 240.5 points, while the red house emerged 3rd with 225.3 points. Green house came fourth with 208.5 points.

Hassan Ibrahim, chairman of the school’s Parent Teachers’ Association (PTA), said the competition offers parents an insight into the performances of their children in sporting activities and preparation for the kids who might pursue a career in sports.

He said: “We are in the world of professionalism. This is the best time to start preparing the children ahead. If a child is going for sports activities, I think this is the best time for the parent to plan ahead.”

“We are happy at how our children have been cheered up.”

Pearl Ihaza, the director of the school, said the second inter-house sports organised since the inception of the school five years ago, was in the spirit of the Children’s Day.

She said the school offered particular importance to sporting activities, which she noted is aimed at building sports persons from their young ages.

“We have noticed that it is better to catch them young. I know by the time they start moving and growing up, they become better sports persons,” she said.

She added that the school has participated in several inter school competitions and has won medals.

Charles Ihaza, another director, said parts of the school’s vision is the total development of children in areas other than academics.

“It’s not just about academics,” he said, adding that; “We try to give them that total development so that when they graduate from the school, they can be grounded in other areas.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

