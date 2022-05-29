Mixed reactions have continued to trail the withdrawal of Ondo State First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, from the race for Imo East senatorial district on the platform of the APC.

While a fraction of the reactions appeared to sympathise with Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu on her withdrawal from the race, most condemned and were derogatory towards her.

Mrs Akeredolu had announced her withdrawal from the race on Sunday in a post she made on her Facebook page citing irregularities, including intimidation and use of force, in the conduct of the primaries, among others as her reasons.

In an earlier video released on Saturday, the day of the election, which has now gone viral, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu was heard lamenting about the alleged hijack and manipulation of the delegate list to suit the emergence of a particular candidate.

She had specifically accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of being the brain behind the manipulation and plot to scheme her out of the race, an allegation the governor has since refuted via the state’s commissioner for information.

She said all she wanted was a level playing field for all the aspirants to test their popularity and acceptability, promising to support whoever emerged if she lost.

The electoral committee that conducted the election later declared Alex Mbata as the winner of the APC ticket for Imo East ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Most of the reactions trailing Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s withdrawal from the race are mostly from Ondo State residents where her husband, Rotimi Akeredolu, is the Governor, currently in his second term in office on the platform of the APC.

Reactions

Oluwatoyin Adegbenro, a supporter of the First Lady, wrote on the Facebook post where Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu announced her withdrawal: “You’ve done your best to serve your people. History will remember this day, Ma.”

Another supporter, Iretidola Ojekhoa, praised her for putting up a good fight, saying ” that in itself is a great move.” her hat into the race, saying she did her best.

Ben Classic, writing on the same post, said he would have loved the First Lady to move to another party where can contest to become the senator representing Imo East but for her current status as wife to a governor on the platform of the APC.

He said: “Just that you cannot join another party due to your status as the incumbent First Lady under APC. I would have suggested you move to another comfortable political party to contest for the general election. I am sure you have supporters in Imo East that can vote for you to win the senatorial seat.”

Meanwhile, in his reaction, Biyi Orilabawaye knocked the First Lady for saying she believed in a level playing field for all aspirants, equity, and fair elections, saying Mrs Anyanwu- Akeredolu and her husband have been doing the very opposite of what she said to aspirants of the APC in Ondo State.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy dear Arabirin to claim that you believe in ” fair elections, equity, and level playing ground “! No, you have never believed in such lofty democratic ideals, though you might be mouthing it. Like you, many aspirants in Ondo State are in severe pain and distress because of you and your husband’s penchant for manipulation of electoral processes,” Mr Orilabawaye said.

He, however, said: ” nevertheless, on principle, I will still join you to condemn the process that culminated in your unfortunate withdrawal. May God heal our land.

Another commentator said the First Lady did not withdraw from the race but chickened out before the election was conducted. He said the First Lady simply lost the election and not that she withdrew from the race.

“It would have been a “withdrawal” if you had chickened out before the election was conducted. You didn’t withdraw; you lost the election, Ma,” Ife Ajayi said.

He said Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu can’t in outright “criticise the same system your husband operates, in which you and your son are principal beneficiaries, or you risk appearing a hypocrite.”

“Accept your defeat and resume your First-Lady job Mummy wa. No be them Idajo dey conduct Imo primaries. Rest!,” Mr Ajayi said.

