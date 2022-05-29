Ahead of their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), the management of the Queen’s College, Lagos, at the weekend, assembled experts across major professions to speak to the students on various career paths and what is required to pursue them.

The event, which was held at an expansive Theresa Chukwuma hall of the school, and filled to the brim, featured professionals from the fields of journalism, pharmacy, engineering, teaching, law, accounting, and medicine, among others.

Welcoming guests and the students to the event, the director and principal of the school, Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, said as a guidance and counselling expert, she felt the need to properly guide the students in their career choices.

Mrs Yakubu-Oyinloye, a PhD certificate holder in Guidance and Counselling, said the programme became imperative for prospective senior secondary (SS) students “in order for them to be assertive, proactive and well informed on their career paths.”

She said upon her transfer to the school from the Federal Government College (FGC) Idoani, Ondo State, in 2018, she realised the Ionian school never had such a programme in place for the students.

She said: “As a guidance counsellor by profession, I believe students need to make an informed choice, they need not make choices with little or no knowledge of the career. They shouldn’t go into any department because of their friends. They need to know the nitty-gritty of the career, what it is all about, the hazard, the benefits and the job prospects.

“We have brought professionals here to educate them on different courses that matter for the career they may choose, outside the influence of their friends or parents.”

Array of experts

The immediate past chairman of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State branch, Sekinah Lawal and head of the development desk at PREMIUM TIMES, Mojeed Alabi, counselled the students on what it takes to become a successful journalist.

According to Mrs Lawal, unlike in the past when many universities were not running programmes in mass communication, “but today you have various levels of higher institutions running diploma and degree programmes in journalism.”

On his part, Mr Alabi advised the students that the basic requirements for journalism include the ability to read and write, an interest to seek truth and a commitment to defend the interest of the people.

“Journalism is the only profession that is constitutionally backed with a responsibility to serve as a watchdog. Gone are the days when degrees in mass communication or language arts were emphasised as a criterion. Today every individual with good writing skills, probing mind, conscience and bravery can be a journalist irrespective of your course of study in school,” Mr Alabi said.

He said there is, however, a code of ethics that guides the profession just like law and medicine.

“Professional and disciplined journalists have prospects because there is no limit to what they can attain in life but just like we have quack doctors or ‘charge and bail lawyers,’ there are also fake journalists who appear dirty and unkempt. Those should not be your models,” he advised.

Also speaking, a female system engineer, Mosope Adewuyi, advised the students on the choice of career in engineering, saying engineers are solution providers.

She spoke about system, robotic, chemical, and mechanical engineering, among other fields of engineering willing students can decide to specialise in. She also said good results in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry as important criteria to qualify candidates for admission in the fields.

Boluwatife Adeyanju, an engineer, also corroborated Mrs Adewuyi, by explaining the different fields of engineering and their prospects.

Meanwhile, a lawyer, Modupe Oke, answered many questions raised by the students on the ethics of the legal profession in Nigeria, the responsibilities of lawyers as advocates and adjudicators, among others.

The students appreciated the school and the experts for addressing the issues many felt had continued to agitate their minds.

