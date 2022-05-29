The Kano State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who revealed this in a statement on Saturday, said the decision followed recommendations by the university’s visitation panel.
He said the university will now be called Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.
Mr Dangote is Africa’s richest man and one of the country’s most generous philanthropists.
Mr Garba further explained that the approval has been transmitted to the state’s House of Assembly to study the relevant laws establishing the university and make amendments where necessary.
This was not the first time the university will be named after prominent indigenes of the state.
A former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, named the state university after another prominent businessman from the state, Aminu Dantata. But his successor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, reversed it to its original name in 2011.
