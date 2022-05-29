A member of the House of Representatives for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II, Bunmi Ogunlola, has threatened to quit the All Progressives Congress should the party attempt to impose a candidate on the Constituency.

The primary election for the Constituency was disrupted by violence on Friday when thugs invaded the venue and destroyed voting materials.

However, there are concerns that the party was out to announce one of the contestants as the winner despite the election being inconclusive.

Briefing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, Ms Ogunlola said: “Only Ijero and Ekiti West Local Governments had been done when political thugs came inside and disrupted the process. We are expecting a rerun, but some people wanted one of the contestants to be imposed.

“I am a loyal party person, if they go ahead and imposed Biodun Omoleye, I will have no choice than to move. The party must do what is right and they shouldn’t take advantage of my gender.”

Dele Philips, another contestant, said he wanted the result of the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II cancelled and a rerun scheduled, rather than declaring a former Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, to Governor Fayemi, as the winner of an election that was disrupted by thugs.

“What I am asking for is a rerun primary that is free, fair and transparent,” said Mr Philips.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that ballot snatcher should be shot, but nothing is heard about the perpetrator.

“We are expecting an official statement from the committee or the leadership of the party on when the rerun primary election will take place.

“It is surprising that despite the disruption of the process, the party organs in Ekiti and the electoral committee from Abuja are yet to transmit the date for a rerun election.”

Another aspirant who felt cheated in the outcome of Friday’s exercise in Ekiti Central Federal Constituency I, Jimlas Ogunsakin, called for the nullification and rerun of the primary after alleging that the delegate’s list was doctored.

The primary election was won by the incumbent, Sola Fatoba.

Mr Ogunsakin said the process that returned Mr Fatoba, who polled 114 to emerge victorious, was fraught with irregularities.

“In the build-up to the election, the party assured of level playing ground, that when people did not agree on a consensus, aspirants would go to the field,” he said.

“Another list just surfaced a day to the election which caused a lot of confusion. There were multiple lists and people were surprised. The returning officer from Abuja did not show up, the new list was doctored to suit a particular aspirant.

“The state returning officer that came claimed they did accreditation and was not less than 30 minutes. This is a complete disgrace to democracy, at the end of the day, they would not feel obliged to their constituencies on performances.”

However, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Segun Dipe, said the party was yet to reach any decision on whether to hold a rerun for the disrupted election or not.

“The party will have to decide whether a rerun will be appropriate or not, but that decision is yet to be taken,” he said.

On the doctored delegate’s list, Mr Dipe said it was untrue that the list was doctored, as no alteration to the list was possible once the list had been authenticated from Abuja.

