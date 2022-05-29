The Peoples Democratic Party has cancelled all the primary elections conducted in Ebonyi State.

The national spokesperson of the party, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, said new dates will be announced to conduct fresh primaries for the party.

The statement charged all stakeholders, aspirants and supporters to stay calm as the party is determined to rescue Nigeria from “the misrule of the rudderless, corrupt and incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Read the full statement below:

After very extensive consultations, deliberations and review of all issues, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the cancellation of all Party primaries in Ebonyi State.

To this effect, all State House of Assembly, National Assembly and Governorship primaries of our Party in Ebonyi State are hereby cancelled. The NWC will announce new dates for the affected Party exercises in the State.

The PDP charges all aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our great Party in Ebonyi State to remain calm, united and focused as the PDP takes firm steps to rescue our nation from the misrule of the rudderless, corrupt and incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC).

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023