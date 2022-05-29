Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest for the Niger North senatorial district seat at the 2023 general elections.

Mr Bello won the primary election with 335 votes against his only opponent, the incumbent senator for the district, Aliyu Sabi, who got seven votes.

Adamu Abdulkarim, chairman of the electoral committee, announced the result on Sunday in Kontagora.

Mr Abdulkarim said that out of 435 delegates, 343 delegates had valid votes, while one vote was invalidated.

Similarly, Raymond Mofe, chairman of the electoral committee for the Niger East senatorial district declared incumbent senator, Sani Musa, as the winner.

Mr Mofe said Mr Musa polled 492 votes to defeat Ibrahim Dada who got two votes.

Also, the serving senator for Niger South district, Bima Enagi, won the senatorial primary election with 314 votes.

Ibrahim Liman and Aminu Baka who scored 72 votes and 53 votes, respectively placed second and third.

(NAN)

