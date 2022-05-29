The chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, Danladi Sankara, has withdrawn from the primary election for Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District.

Mr Sankara accused the governor of the state, Muhammad Badaru, of bias and giving preferential treatment to some aspirants as his reasons for withdrawing from the race.

Mr Sankara withdrew hours before the commencement of the primary election at Gumel township hall in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

His withdrawal now left only two other aspirants – Babangida Hussaini, the immediate past permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, and Abdullahi Ojo, a former senator who contested the election.

Mr Sankara in a letter addressed to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, said “I resolved to withdraw from participating in the ongoing primaries of Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District due to biased and preferential actions of the state party leader (Mr Badaru).

He said: “I will like to thank the people of Jigawa Northwest for giving me the mandate to represent them at the red chamber on two occasions.

“For those who have supported me right from the beginning of my aspiration, I thank you all for believing in me and I hope everyone will understand this to be the will of Allah Almighty and as humans, we must accept whatever the lord design for us, Mr Sankara said.

Mr Hussaini won the election with 527 votes. Mr Ojo scored 73 votes.

With this development, the APC in the three Senatorial Districts in Jigawa elected newcomers to represent it in next year’s election as senators Ibrahim Hassan, and Sabo Nakudu are out of the contest after they lost their bid to be elected as the APC governorship candidate.

Meanwhile, in the senatorial contest for Jigawa North-east and South-west districts former diplomat, Ahmad Abdulhamid, and former lawmaker Tijjani Gaya emerged victorious in the contest, respectively.

Mr Abdulhamid polled 303 votes to defeat his main challenger, Ubale Hashim, who got 95 votes.

Turaki Kafin-Hausa got three votes in the election.

Dor the Jigawa South-west District, Mr Gaya, who was the sole contestant polled 361 votes.

