Nigerian comedian and actor, Adebowale Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, says some Nigerian politicians and their aides are after his life.

The 29-year-old skit-maker said this in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES at a movie premiere in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Mr Macaroni said his activism and agitation for good governance in Nigeria had earned him enemies.

The Lagos State-born comedian said the hallmark of his activism and agitation is for a better Nigeria.

“I have received threats from politicians and their aids, some of the threats I receive, I don’t know who could have sent them, but I am not deterred,” he said.

“We will continue to do what we are doing, using our voice to speak for a better nation, which will benefit everyone.”

The actor also said that his activism does not have a political undertone.

“Unlike what many people feel, I am not thinking about running for an elective office. I am trying my best to use the platform which God has given me and using my voice to agitate for justice,” the comedian said.

The actor is one of Nigeria’s most outspoken entertainers. His activism was evident during the #ENDSARS protests in October 2020, which hoodlums later hijacked.

In February 2021, Mr Macaroni was among the 40 people arrested during the #OccupyLekkiTollGate, a protest against the recommendation for reopening the tollgate in 2021, following the aftermath of the October 20, 2020 shooting.

He was arraigned before a mobile court in Yaba by the Nigerian police and later granted bail.

Mr Macaroni, who was recently nominated for the best online content maker at the AMVCA, said he would not stop agitating for a better Nigeria.

Wedding Controversy

On April 23 and 24, the internet sensation shared wedding-themed pictures of himself and his on-set wife, Kemi Ikuseedun, aka Mummy Wa, on Instagram, and got Nigerians confused.

The skit maker left fans debating the authenticity of the photos.

Mr Macaroni posted the loved-up wedding-like pictures, which he captioned, “Engagement today, Wedding tomorrow.

To set the records straight, the comedian stated that he was still single and not married.

He said, “Daddy Wa is my online character, so Mummy Wa and I did this photoshoot for wedding vendors, make-up artists and event planners. It was a ploy for us to see how we would be able to convince people that we were married, which worked.”

“I mean, almost everybody believed we were getting married. But to set the record straight, I am still very single.”

Mr Macaroni recently featured in “Ayinla”, a biopic of a Fuji music maestro, currently streaming on Netflix, where he played a supporting role to the lead.

