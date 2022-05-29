The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Barau Jibrin, has emerged unopposed as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kano North Senatorial District primary.

The head of the election committee, Abdullahi Garkuwa, announced that Mr Jibrin polled 691 votes in the election where he was the only candidate.

Mr Garkuwa said the total number of votes cast stood at 693 while two votes were invalid.

Mr Jibrin, a two-term senator, while thanking the delegates, promised to continue his work as a senator with the commitment and diligence he is known for if elected during the general election.

“The privilege of presenting me as this great party’s flag bearer. This is one opportunity I will not take for granted and rest assured of my commitment to work diligently every day and every night.

“My dear leader, the irrepressible Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Together we shall tackle our challenges and forge unity among our people.

“You are a mentor like no other. I will continue to drink from your fountain of knowledge and wisdom. We are poised to take kano Noth and Kano State at large to higher heights. We shall not fail our people. God bless you all,” Mr Jibrin said.

