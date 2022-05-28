Former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, has been declared the winner of the primary election conducted in the Ogun East senatorial district of the state.

Mr Daniel emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at around 8:48 p.m. on Saturday.

He scored 450 votes to defeat the incumbent, Lekan Mustapha, who polled 29 votes.

Although Mr Mustapha stepped down before the contest, he still got some of the votes.

A former deputy governor in the state, Segun Adesegun, garnered six votes and one Seyi Oduntan polled 12 votes.

The election was held at Itoro Hall in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

During the buildup to the 2019 elections, Daniel had announced that he had retired from partisan politics, saying he had ceased to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party under which he was elected as governor twice.

He later joined the APC.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023