Muhammed Dattijo, a former chief of staff to the governor of Kaduna State, has won the primary election of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Mr Dattijo was unopposed after the two other contestants vying for the party’s ticket stepped down at the venue of the election, just before the commencement of voting.

396 delegates were accredited to vote at the primaries. At the end of the voting, 388 delegates voted for Mr Dattijo while eight votes were recorded invalid

The two aspirants who stepped down are Rabi Salisu and Usman Garba.

Speaking to journalists after the elections, Mr Dattijo thanked the delegates for the confidence they have in him and unanimously voting for him to represent Kaduna Central at the senate.

“I thank you all for the support you gave to me and also to my fellow contestant. We shall work together all for the success of the party in the general elections coming up in February.

Mr Dattijo will slug it out with Lawal Adamu who won the primaries to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the general election next year.

On Friday, Bello El-Rufai, son of the governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was also unanimously elected by delegates as the APC candidate for the Kaduna North federal constituency.

