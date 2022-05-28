The former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has rejected the outcome of the Lagos West senatorial primaries where he lost to the former deputy governor of Lagos, Idiat Adebule.

Mrs Adebule, who was deputy to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, defeated Mr Obanikoro with 424 votes against 119.

Kayode Opeifa, a former commissioner in the state, polled four votes.

The former minister’s loss came a day after his son, Ibrahim Obanikoro (APC, Eti Osa), lost the ticket for a return to the House of Representatives.

Mr Obanikoro joined the APC in 2017, defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to a statement by Mr Obanikoro’s campaign office, the primaries was fraught with intimidations and other malpractices.

The statement said Mrs Adebule was not qualified to stand for the election having not participated in the electoral process of obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms. It also said the former deputy governor did not participate in the screening of the aspirants.

“It was obvious that the exercise was designed to favour the acclaimed winner, who was not even qualified to stand in for the election,” the statement read.

“In due course, our grievances and all other necessary steps would be made formal to the party.”

