Governor David Umahi’s younger brother, Austin Umahi, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

The primaries was held at the headquarters of Afikpo North Local Government Area on Saturday.

Mr Umahi polled 279 out of the 284 votes from the accredited voters.

He defeated Ann Agom-Eze, who scored five votes.

The Chairman of the APC committee that organised the primary, Muhammad Usman, commended the delegates for their orderly conduct, saying that such atmosphere helped in the conduct of a credible election.

Mr Umahi, in his remarks, thanked God for the victory, and the delegates for making the right choice.

He said the party was well-rooted in the state and was poised to record a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Umahi was a former national vice-chairman, South-east, of the Peoples Democratic Party before the governor’s defection to the APC.

Meanwhile, Chinedu Ogah, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, has won the APC primary in the federal constituency.

Mr Ogah, who was the sole aspirant in the primaries conducted on Friday, polled 154 out of the 155 votes from the accredited delegates.

The Chairman of the party’s committee that organised the primary, Nkemka Onuma hailed the peaceful nature of the primary and the delegates for their peaceful conduct.

Mr Ogah, in his remarks, thanked the committee for ensuring a hitch-free process, noting that it showed the cohesiveness of the party.

“I thank the people for their support to me and pledge to continually offer them equitable representation,” he said.

(NAN)

